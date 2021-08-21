Ron DeSantis’ recall petition garners 70,000 signatures in just six days.

As the Sunshine State confronts the most daily COVID-19 cases on record, a petition to recall and remove Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has doubled its support in six days, amassing more than 70,000 signatures.

The Delta strain of COVID-19 surged across Florida on August 16, resulting in 56,036 additional cases.

According to CDC data, 13,703 persons were admitted to hospitals in the state on an average daily basis between August 8 and August 14, up 13% from the previous seven days.

The virus is also spreading among children, with Florida having one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection among children in the country. Florida has a rate of 10,098 cases per 100,000 children, according to data from the Covkid project, which tracks the virus in youngsters.

DeSantis has been chastised for not enacting stricter measures to combat the illness, such as barring schools from enacting mask laws.

Cameron White initiated a recall petition, which had gathered 70,526 signatures by Saturday morning. It criticizes the Republican governor’s stance on COVID-19, as well as DeSantis’s efforts to make filing for unemployment benefits more difficult.

“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and previous Governor Rick Scott have made it hard to file for unemployment benefits. They are more concerned with displaying low unemployment rates than with ensuring that Floridians have enough to eat, according to the petition.

“Aside from this unfortunate truth, DeSantis also waited until the last minute to issue a stay-at-home order, which undoubtedly hastened the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, the governor has gone against CDC standards by allowing churches to have huge meetings. He is unfit to serve as our governor and must be dismissed as soon as the constitution permits.”

“The Delta variety is devastating Florida, and our governor is still putting the lives of Floridians in jeopardy and refusing to follow medical advice,” White wrote in an update to the petition on August 14. Florida’s responsible folks must stand up and do everything possible to remove our irresponsible and inept governor immediately.”

White and DeSantis’ offices have been approached for comment by this publication.

Despite the popularity of the petition, ordinary Floridians do not have the right to recall their elected representatives.

