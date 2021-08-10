Ron DeSantis Loses Vaccine Passport Battle With Florida Cruise Line.

A federal judge has decided in favor of Norwegian Cruise Line’s lawsuit to a Florida statute passed by Governor Ron DeSantis that prohibits cruise operators from seeking proof of COVID immunizations before boarding ships in the state.

Norwegian Cruise Line urged Judge Kathleen Williams on Friday to overturn Florida’s ban on demanding written proof of a COVID vaccine, claiming that it risked crew members’ health and safety and violated the First Amendment’s right to free expression.

DeSantis signed a bill into law in early May preventing any business operating in the state from needing proof of COVID vaccination, claiming citizens’ “personal choice.”

However, the virus has caused a substantial increase in cases and hospitalizations in Florida, with the state setting new records many times in the last two weeks.

“What is going on in Florida is terrifying. During a remote hearing on Friday, Norwegian attorney Derek Shaffer told the judge, “Florida is a hotspot,” referring to the record-breaking COVID case numbers. “All we’re trying to do is safeguard our personnel and passengers,” Williams said. Williams granted Norwegian a preliminary injunction against the state’s vaccine passport ban on Sunday, allowing the cruise line to seek written confirmation of immunization when it departs from Florida next weekend.

“This order will now allow the firm to operate in the safest possible manner by ensuring that all guests and staff are fully vaccinated when departing from Florida ports,” a Norwegian official told ABC station WFTV on Sunday.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of the Company’s guests, staff, and the communities we visit, and we are committed to them. The Company’s first sailing from Florida is scheduled for August 15, 2021, on Norwegian Gem, departing from Miami.” Williams’ decision is the latest setback for DeSantis, who recently announced that several school districts in the state would enforce the use of face masks in schools, despite the governor issuing an executive order last week threatening funding to facilities that disobeyed the mandates ban.

The backlash to loosening COVID restrictions comes as Florida grapples with record-breaking numbers as a result of the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variety.

