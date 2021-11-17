Ron DeSantis is coming for you, Burmese Pythons.

As the invasive species spreads its territory northward into western Palm Beach County, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched a $3 million fund on Wednesday to remove Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

Burmese pythons were imported to Florida as exotic pets in the 1980s and 1990s. They are said to have found a home in the Everglades after escaping or being released by their owners. Hurricane Andrew in 1992 is also likely to have aided their spread, as the storm wrecked a Burmese python breeding facility, releasing hundreds of animals into the wild.

Hundreds of thousands of Burmese pythons are reported to be in the Everglades currently, and state officials have been fighting to curb their population for decades. The Palm Beach Post reported on November 9 that the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge had seen its first “credible” sightings.

Frank Mazzotti, a wildlife professor at the University of Florida, told the newspaper, “Unfortunately, we have finally observed a Burmese python in the core of the preserve.”

Mike Kirkland, an invasive animal biologist, also stated that pythons are known to be present in the sanctuary. He told the Palm Beach Post, “Once you start seeing them, there’s a sign that the population is expanding.” “The fact that there have been a few recent sightings leads me to believe there are more out there.” According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the prospects of completely eradicating the species from Florida are “very slim.” According to the report, the species is found across 1,000 square kilometers in the state’s southern region. “Controlling their numbers and restricting their spread are essential aims for land managers in South Florida,” the report states.

The Governing Board of the South Florida Water Management District took “strong action” in 2017 to eradicate pythons from the Everglades by paying the public to kill the snakes. The Python Elimination Program looked for “public-spirited persons” who would euthanize pythons for a monetary reward. Agents are paid between $10 and $15 per hour, with a bonus of $50 for pythons up to 4 feet long and $75 for those above 4 feet long. Agents who locate a Burmese python nest can earn $200.

As a result of the initiative, the number of pythons caught has increased, with over 5,300 pythons caught.