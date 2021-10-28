Ron DeSantis is being petitioned to open an investigation into the Petito-Laundrie case.

A new petition has been launched calling for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to launch an internal probe into the handling of the Gabby Petito–Brian Laundrie case by the North Port Police Department.

As of the time of writing, the petition on change.org had gathered 2,000 signatories.

The petition’s originator, Gabby’s Safe Haven 2.0, stated in the description that they would like to see “to demand a full internal investigation into the case of Brian Laundrie, the missing person and person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death. Specifically, the North Port Police Department’s, City of North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor, and North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison’s handling of the matter.” “Both Gabby Petito’s and Brian Laundrie’s missing persons cases were handled incompetently by the North Port Police Department,” according to the petition. “Within a day of the public search area being reopened, the person of interest’s parents were the ones to locate their son’s stuff.” The petition’s organizer noted in an update after garnering 1,500 signatures that “The goal of this petition is to persuade Governor DeSantis to launch an internal investigation into this matter, but the larger goal is to effect change. On a daily basis, police interact with civilians, and their actions can have far-reaching, life-altering consequences for many people in their communities. What happens when you have a department rife with inept employees? Governor DeSantis, this is what happens in this case.” The North Port Police Department has been slammed for its handling of the investigation since Petito’s death and Laundrie’s disappearance. Petito’s body was discovered in late September, and the Teton County Coroner determined that she died as a result of physical strangulation.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison stated in early September that they knew exactly where Laundrie was. The Laundrie family, however, reported their son missing one day later after he went for a trip in Florida’s Carlton Reserve and never returned.

During a recent interview with WINK News, North Port Police Department Public Information Officer Josh Taylor confessed that while conducting surveillance on their house, the department confused Brian for his mother, Roberta.

“They’re built in a similar way,” Taylor explained. This is a condensed version of the information.