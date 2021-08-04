Ron DeSantis defends Delta Variant Response, claiming that Biden is single-handedly targeting Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida defended his response to the Delta variant and criticized President Joe Biden for not doing enough to address the COVID-19 crisis in the United States.

In what was intended to be an update on Florida’s economy, DeSantis’ press conference on Wednesday rapidly devolved into a discussion of the Delta variation that has been sweeping the state.

DeSantis stated, “Joe Biden has taken it upon himself to call out Florida over COVID.” “This is a person who ran for president promising to ‘shut down the virus,’ and what has he accomplished? By having a wide-open southern border, he has imported more virus from all over the world.”

“He’s facilitating,” DeSantis added. Whatever varieties exist around the world are on their way to the southern border. He isn’t shutting down the infection; rather, he is assisting in its spread.”

Biden wants kindergarteners to wear masks in school, according to WESH, and the governor claims he intends to enforce that requirement.

“Well, in Florida, I can guarantee you that the parents will make that decision,” DeSantis stated.

To President Biden, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), whose state is suffering record COVID hospitalizations:

“Why don’t you go ahead and perform your job?” Why don’t you secure this border? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear another word about COVID from you.” pic.twitter.com/lqyTV1l9ou

August 4, 2021 — The Recount (@therecount)

On August 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a seven-day average of 17,024 new cases in Florida (CDC). On Friday, the state recorded 21,683 new COVID-19 cases, the greatest number in a single day since the pandemic began.

In addition, Florida recently reported a new high of 11,515 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Biden has made multiple references to Florida, the most recent being on Tuesday. According to Politico, Trump told DeSantis to “get out of the way” of individuals who are trying to “do the right thing.”

Some state politicians are passing legislation… that make it illegal for people to do what is right,” Biden added, referring to Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott. ‘Please help,’ I appeal to the governors. If you are unwilling to assist, stay out of the path of those who are attempting to do the right thing. Use. This is a condensed version of the information.