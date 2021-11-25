Roger Stone claims that Katrina Pierson, an ex-Trump aide, was “very involved” in the violence on January 6.

Former Trump adviser Katrina Pierson was “directly involved” with the savagery of the January 6 attack against the United States Capitol, according to Roger Stone, a Trump ally.

Stone appeared to indicate that Pierson deserved a lot of the blame for the pro-Trump onslaught on the legislative branch of government in a Telegram post early Thursday morning. Stone also appeared to be ignorant that Pierson has been subpoenaed by the House select committee probing the January 6 attack, as has Stone.

“Given what I know, I’m perplexed as to why the January 6 committee has not issued a subpoena to Katrina Pierson, or someone deeply involved in the violent and unlawful acts of January 6, rather than me, given that I wasn’t there and have no advance knowledge or involvement whatsoever in the events at the Capitol That day #Jan6Cmte,” Stone wrote in a message to his Telegram channel subscribers.

Pierson has been subpoenaed by the House select committee, notwithstanding Stone’s claims. As of Monday, the committee had subpoenaed approximately 40 members of Trump’s inner circle. In the most recent batch of five subpoenas filed this week, Stone, a political strategist, was subpoenaed.

Pierson worked for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign as a national spokesman. The longstanding Trump supporter was brought in to work out a deal with the White House over who would share the stage with the president during a rally on January 6, just days before the Capitol attack. According to the Associated Press, the Trump campaign paid Pierson $10,000 every two weeks for her services from September 2019 to December 2020, according to FEC records.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, Trump’s former White House advisor, had stated that the January 6 committee was “on the right road” in investigating Pierson’s role.

"Not only was Katrina one of the organizers, but she was also behind the money," Manigault-Newman told MSNBC in early October. "Every scandal, it's 'always follow the money." "And I feel the committee is correct in subpoenaing her because she was so involved in soliciting money and organizing the events." She'll have a lot of knowledge, and she'll have a lot of insight into what they knew and when, and I believe she'll have a lot of it because.