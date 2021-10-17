Roger Stone backs Ammon Bundy’s bid for governor of Idaho, comparing Trump’s term to that of Hitler’s Germany in the 1930s.

Roger Stone, a close Trump ally, has sponsored Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy, who has previously chastised the former president.

After leading an armed confrontation with the federal government at an Oregon wildlife preserve in 2016, Bundy gained worldwide attention. For his role in the demonstration, he was arrested but ultimately acquitted.

In 2014, Bundy and federal officials had a standoff over his father’s unwillingness to pay grazing costs. Despite the fact that he was detained and spent time in jail, the charges against him were subsequently dropped.

Despite the fact that right-wing followers loved him, Bundy slammed Trump in 2018. He compared him to Adolf Hitler, the former Nazi leader and German Chancellor.

In a video sent to his official Telegram channel on Sunday, Stone expressed his support for Bundy, despite his previous comments.

“I’m not the type of person who instructs other people how to vote,” Stone stated in the video, which he shot in front of a Trump campaign flag. “You see, Ammon Bundy isn’t the wild-eyed radical that the fake news media would have you believe.” “Constitution-loving conservative, a family man, and a Christian,” Stone said of the gubernatorial hopeful. “The tough new leadership that Idaho needs to safeguard our personal freedoms,” he stated of Bundy. “I’m delighted to endorse Ammon Bundy for governor of Idaho,” Stone stated on his Telegram channel after posting the video. Bundy deactivated his social media accounts and left the right-wing militia movement he had been a part of in late 2018. He made the decision after criticizing Trump for referring to all immigrants as “criminals.” “He’s basically labeled them as criminals and told them they can’t come in.” “It appears that there has been this collective stereotype,” Bundy remarked at the time in a Facebook video.

“What about the fathers, mothers, and children who have come here and are prepared to go through the process of applying for asylum so that they can come into this nation and not have to live in constant fear of criminals?” he wondered.

In additional comments to BuzzFeed News, Bundy compared Trump to Hitler.

