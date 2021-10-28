Roger Goodell was wrong to withhold the NFL’s report on the WFT, according to a lawyer for whistleblowers.

A lawyer representing 40 former Washington Football Team (WFT) employees has accused NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell of providing “false” grounds for withholding more information concerning an inquiry into a culture of homophobic, racist, and sexual abuse at the team’s ownership under Daniel Snyder.

The year-long investigation, which concluded in July, looked at various allegations of sexual harassment, bullying, and intimidation while Snyder was in office. Following the conclusion of the investigation, the NFL fined WFT $10 million and announced that human resource consultants will be monitoring the Washington team for the next two years. Snyder also agreed to give his wife, Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, control of the franchise’s daily operations for an extended period of time.

The conclusions of the probe, which was overseen by Washington-based lawyer Beth Wilkinson, were not made public by the league. Instead, she was instructed to give her report to the league orally.

On Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league will not release any papers relating to the investigation because it want to protect those who had come forward in the investigation.

“They were really brave, incredibly honest, and we respect the anguish they must have gone through—or were in—to come forward,” he said.

However, Lisa Banks, a lawyer in Washington, D.C. who represents 40 former WFT employees who took part in the probe, said Goodell’s assertion was incorrect on Twitter.

I am representing 40 former WFT employees who took part in the probe. Goodell's claim is untrue. "When my clients took part in the investigation, they did not want "protection" from the NFL. They demanded transparency and responsibility, but got neither "In a follow-up tweet, Banks elaborated.

Two former WFT staffers hand-delivered a letter to the club owners at the hotel where they were meeting earlier that day, requesting the league to share information about the probe. Goodell’s first significant public comments on the investigation came on Tuesday.

Banks, Wilkinson, and the NFL have all been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Goodell defended the decision to conceal the investigation's results on Tuesday, at the completion of the first day of a two-day conference of team owners.