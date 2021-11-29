Roe v. Wade is a landmark case in the United States. Black women will suffer the most if the decision is overturned.

Abortion rights in the United States are under attack for the first time since the Supreme Court’s historic Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, which established a woman’s constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on December 1, in which Mississippi is attempting to reinstate a 15-week abortion ban that has been blocked by lower courts. By directly urging the court to overturn Roe, the state elevated the stakes.

Advocates worry that if the court, which is 6-3 conservative, overturns or kills Roe, Black women will bear the brunt of the consequences.

But, according to Marcela Howell, president and CEO of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda, Roe “never was the promise for women of color, especially women of low means, that many celebrated in 1973.”

She cited the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits government Medicaid financing for abortions unless a woman’s life is in peril or the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. It was initially presented by abortion opponent Rep. Henry Hyde in 1976.

“In terms of abortion treatment, Roe should be considered the floor, not the ceiling,” Howell added. “Whereas white women saw it as a ceiling and a big celebration, Black women did not.” If Roe is overturned, she and other activists are concerned that a large section of the United Areas will enact sweeping abortion bans, forcing women to travel considerable distances to seek treatments in states where abortion is still allowed.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research organization, 26 states are guaranteed or likely to restrict abortion if Roe is overturned.

Abortion prohibitions are “racist, misogynistic, and destructive to families across the country,” according to Michelle Colon, co-founder of SHERo Mississippi, an organization that campaigns for Black women’s reproductive rights. She did say, however, that she and other campaigners have been “preparing for a long time” for Roe to be overturned. “While the rest of the country is catching up,” she told The Washington Newsday, “Mississippi has been pretty much in a post-Roe climate for some time now.”

Mississippi is one of a dozen states with so-called “trigger” laws, the most of which are in the South. This is a condensed version of the information.