Rodney Alcala, a serial killer who appeared on the reality show “Dating Game,” has died in prison.

Rodney Alcala, a convicted serial killer most known for his participation on the TV show The Dating Game in 1978, died of natural causes on Saturday, according to California prison officials.

Alcala, 77, was sentenced to death in 1979 for the murders of six persons, including Robin Samsoe, a 12-year-old girl. He died at a hospital on Saturday at 1:43 a.m., according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Alcala had purportedly killed four women without the public’s knowledge at the time of his debut on The Dating Game. He was suspected of killing seven persons by the end of the 1970s.

His first murder charge, for Samsoe, was filed less than a year after the premiere of The Dating Game.

However, it is now thought that he may have murdered over 100 people in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, New Hampshire, and Arizona.

Authorities shared images of women and girls taken by Alcala in 2010 and sought the public to help identify any missing people or further victims. According to police, Alcala, a photographer, used his camera to entice fresh victims.

