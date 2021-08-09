Roberta Kaplan, the chairwoman of Time’s Up, has resigned after being accused of attempting to discredit Cuomo’s accuser.

Roberta Kaplan, the chairwoman of Time’s Up, has resigned amid allegations that she was involved in a campaign to discredit one of the women who has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual assault.

Kaplan claimed she couldn’t address questions about her interactions with Cuomo or his former top adviser Melissa DeRosa because of her position as a practicing lawyer.

“As a result, I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active law practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time, and I hereby resign,” Kaplan wrote in a letter resigning from the organization founded in response to the Me Too movement to support victims of sexual harassment.

According to the investigation from Attorney General Letitia James’ office, Kaplan assisted in the assessment of a draft of an op-ed aimed at damaging the reputation of Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Boylan, a former Cuomo aide, wrote a lengthy essay in February documenting many incidents in which she accused the governor of sexual harassment, including one incident in which he kissed her at his Manhattan office without her consent.

Beyond the op-ed, Kaplan refused to address The New York Times’ question on whether she had ever coached DeRosa, whom she represented in the governor’s investigation.

DeRosa, who announced her retirement from the Cuomo administration on Sunday, a day before Kaplan filed hers, is claimed to have led the campaign to discredit Boylan’s statement, according to investigators.

The op-ed in which Kaplan was involved was never published, but it was part of a larger attempt by the governor and his staff to seek advice from former officials such as Tina Tchen of Time’s Up, Alphonso David of the Human Rights Campaign, and the governor’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

Those who were discovered to have given the administration advice have been widely chastised in the days since the report’s release. Given their organization’s aim, Kaplan and Tchen have been investigated in particular.

In an open letter to the Time's Up board, 40 survivors and victims of sexual assault demanded that any board members or personnel who have been found guilty of sexual assault be removed from the organization.