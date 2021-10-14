Robert Durst is sentenced to life in prison for the 2000 murder of a friend over the disappearance of his wife.

Robert Durst, the New York millionaire who was convicted guilty of Susan Berman’s murder about a month ago, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Last month, a Los Angeles jury found that the 78-year-old real estate heir shot and killed Berman in an execution-style shooting in 2000. Durst was arrested and charged with first-degree murder shortly after HBO’s The Jinx, a six-part documentary about his life that includes an apparent confession, was released.

The New York Times reported that one of Ms. Berman’s cousins, Deni Marcus, said during the four victim impact statements submitted to the judge, “I was robbed, and my lovely boy was stolen, of an incredibly exceptional smart lady whose life was ruthlessly taken.”

During months of testimony, prosecutors said that Durst shot his close friend to protect her from exposing him in the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst. Berman, 55, was discovered dead in Beverly Hills one hour before her scheduled police interview.

Durst was sentenced nearly four decades after his wife disappeared, but he has never been charged in her case.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.