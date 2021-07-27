Robert Aaron Long Agrees to Plead Guilty in the Atlanta Spa Murders

Robert Aaron Long pled guilty on Tuesday in Cherokee County, Georgia, to all 23 charges against him, including murder, in the deaths of four people at three spas in metro Atlanta.

Long’s rampage sparked national concern about the threats facing the Asian-American community at a time when hate crimes against Asians are on the rise in the United States. In connection with the March 16 spa shootings, the 22-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in Cherokee County, and he still faces more accusations in Fulton County, Georgia.

He pleaded guilty to the murders of Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49, Daoyou Feng, 44, Delaina Yaun, 33, and Paul Michels, 54, all of whom were killed at Youngs Asian Massage. According to police, a fifth victim, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, was also wounded, but the bullet just missed his heart.

The shootings on March 16 resulted in the deaths of eight persons. Long has been charged with four counts of murder in Fulton County.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.