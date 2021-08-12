Robbers waterboarded a disabled guy and demanded his credit card information.

A crippled man was tortured for his bank card information by a group of six inside his home, including being subjected to what amounted to waterboarding.

The 65-year-old victim was targeted at his house in West Heath, Birmingham, in central England, on January 5 during a multi-hour raid.

Several times with the knife, the victim was slashed and struck on the head, as well as his arm and back, and threatened with having his genitals removed.

The gang also subjected him to waterboarding, a kind of torture in which the victim’s face is covered with a towel and water is poured over it, making them feel as if they are drowning.

Amanda Griffiths, 44, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for her role in the heist but denied torturing the victim, according to the Birmingham Mail.

The victim, who suffers from a number of ailments including arthritis of the spine, heart disease, and cancer and uses a wheelchair and mobility scooter, awoke on January 5 to find someone standing beside his bed, according to Birmingham Crown Court.

After that, the sufferer was told to get out of bed. When he explained that he couldn’t, he was dragged into his living room by his hair, where Griffiths and the other gang members were waiting in masks.

The 65-year-old was then forced to put a knife to his throat and hand over his bank card.

“One of the males took a towel and placed it over the victim’s face, then poured water on it. Jacinta Stringer, the prosecutor, told the court that he felt like he was drowning.

The gang pressed a knife against the victim’s throat once more and demanded that he give them his card’s security information so they could withdraw money from an ATM.

The group advised the victim call his bank to arrange a £10,000 transfer after using the victim’s card to withdraw £240 ($332) from an ATM.

During the discussion, however, Barclays Bank employees grew concerned that anything was awry, so Griffiths snatched the phone and wanted to talk with a supervisor.

The sufferer then appeared to be overdosing, which resulted in. This is a condensed version of the information.