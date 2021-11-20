RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel is slammed by Marjorie Taylor Greene for welcoming LGBT voters.

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), has been chastised by Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for recently spearheading an LGBT “Pride Coalition.”

McDaniel announced the foundation of the coalition during the Log Cabin Republicans (LCR), an LGBT conservative groupSpirit ,’s of Lincoln dinner on November 6. The RNC, according to McDaniel, would work with the LCR and other organizations to organize votes in subsequent elections.

“But you know, instead of witnessing what we saw with the RNC and Ronna McDaniel, the Republican Party should be the party that fights for the American people, for the American worker, for families and traditional family values,” Greene stated on the right-wing video show Slightly Offens*ve on November 19.

Greene went on to say, “She’s declaring an LGBT coalition.” “Well, as far as I’m aware, the Republican Party does not engage in identity politics.” So, why are we engaging in identity politics in the first place? Why is Ronna McDaniel acting so strangely?” Marjorie Taylor Greene chastised the Republican Party for reaching out to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people. pic.twitter.com/U9BZoDo1A1 November 20, 2021 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) “Conservatives in Log Cabin don’t only share our goal for a free, safe, and prosperous America,” McDaniel said upon introducing the new coalition. According to Fox News, they “enrich it by bringing various perspectives to our party and attracting even more diverse candidates and supporters to join our cause.”

Following criticism from Christian conservatives, including Tony Perkins, president of the anti-LGBTQ Family Research Council, McDaniel sent an email last week claiming that the coalition will not “undermine our values.” The RNC would not change any of its LGBT-related policy positions, according to the email.

According to the right website Just the News, her email claimed, “We are actively devoted to opposing the radical left on culture issues and standing up for religious liberty, family values, and Republicans of faith.” “[The coalition’s formation] does not imply that we are attempting to compromise our party’s essential ideals.” According to The Advocate, the Republican Party’s 2020 platform featured resistance to marriage equality and transgender rights, as well as support for conversion therapy.

Republican politicians in a number of states have recently attempted to prohibit books containing LGBT themes from school libraries, claiming that they are “pornographic.” This is a condensed version of the information.