Right-wing media outlets are being chastised by Obama for inciting fear and resentment among white people.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama has claimed that “some right-wing media platforms” are feeding white people’s concerns and resentment.

“For example, there are some right-wing media outlets that monetize and profit from fanning the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America and demographic changes,” Obama added.

These outlets “do everything they can to give folks the impression that their way of life is under attack and that individuals are attempting to exploit them,” Obama stated.

Obama made the remarks during a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper. Cooper had questioned Obama if he thought his term as the country’s first Black president had told the “narrative of race in America.”

During his campaign and presidency, Obama said that when he sought to talk about racial issues and prejudice, his political opponents would often try to “exploit it for their own political gain.”

He gave two separate examples as examples. The first happened during Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008. It involves Jeremiah Wright, a pastor at Chicago’s Trinity United Church of Christ, which Obama attended.

During a lecture about the nation’s historic maltreatment of Black people and other non-white racial groups, the preacher was caught on video screaming, “God damn America.”

Right-wing outlets jumped on Wright’s remarks as proof that Obama was trying to create racial divisiveness in the United States and to cast doubt on his Christianity.

Obama stated that Wright admitted his remark was “wrong” and “truly upset folks.” Obama, on the other hand, refused to repudiate Wright, equating him to a close relative. Conservatives claimed Obama did not go far enough in condemning Wright’s remarks or distancing himself from them.

The second occasion Obama brought up was his condemnation of Cambridge, Massachusetts police officers in 2009. Henry Louis Gates Jr., a Black Harvard professor, was arrested for breaking into his own home. Obama said the cops had acted “stupidly” at the time. According to Obama, the criticism caused him to lose more white voter support than at any other time during his term.

While Obama did not address any specific right-wing media sites, he did highlight the Republican Party’s efforts to exclude critical race theory (CRT) from schools and government-related organizations. CRT is a type of radiotherapy. This is a condensed version of the information.