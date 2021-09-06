Richmond, Virginia plans to demolish the country’s largest Confederate statue, Robert E. Lee.

Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, said in a statement on Monday that “Virginia’s largest monument to the Confederate insurgency will come down this week.” “This is a critical step in demonstrating who we are as a Commonwealth and what we value.”

According to a state news release, it is the largest Confederate statue in the United States, and it is located on Monument Avenue.

The statue will be taken down on September 8th. It will be demolished 131 years after it was erected. It will be kept in a state-owned storage facility until a decision is made on what to do with it.

The state announced Monday that “protective fence will be built to safeguard the safety of the personnel removing the statue and anyone who prefer to observe it in person.” “Due of the statue’s size and its location in a residential neighborhood, this is required. On a first-come, first-served basis, a limited number of viewing opportunities will be available.”

For the time being, the 40-foot granite pedestal that currently holds the statue of Lee will stay in place. The ultimate layout of the pedestal will be decided when the city and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts lead a “community-driven endeavor to redesign Monument Avenue.”

The removal of the statue follows a lengthy legal fight. Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in June 2020, Northam ordered the monument to be dismantled.

Floyd’s death prompted a national conversation about racial injustice and police violence. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, more than 160 Confederate emblems were removed after Floyd’s death in 2020.

The Virginia Supreme Court heard arguments in two lawsuits challenging Northam’s order to remove the statue of Lee in June. A group of Richmond homeowners who own property near the statue filed one lawsuit, while William Gregory, a descendant of signatories to the 1890 deed that gave the statue and the land it rests on to the state, filed the other.

Gregory claimed that the state pledged to “faithfully guard” and “affectionately protect” the Lee memorial in the 1890 deed.

