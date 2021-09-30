Richard Watrous, a suspect in the Capitol riots, claimed he followed Donald Trump’s orders.

A guy charged in the January 6 Capital incident told FBI agents that he planned his trip to Washington D.C. shortly after Donald Trump called for protests, and that he then went straight to the Capitol once the former president ended his speech.

Richard Watrous, 59, of Cortland, New York, has been charged with rowdy and disruptive behaviour, as well as parading, protesting, or picketing in the Capitol building.

Janeen DiGuiseppi, the head of the FBI’s Albany office, announced his arrest on Tuesday.

Watrous was recognized as being at the Capitol on January 6 after his position was tracked via his cell phone, according to a criminal complaint.

Watrous was detained by law officials at his house on June 11th. During the interview, he indicated that he expected to travel to Washington, D.C. on January 6 “as soon as” Trump instructed.

On January 5, he said he drove D.C. from his residence in New York. Because of the struggle on Capitol Hill to certify the presidential election and establish Joe Biden’s victory, Watrous briefed agents that January 6 would be “important.”

“Watrous claimed that, despite his attendance, he did not believe he would have a significant impact on what was going on in Congress,” according to the complaint.

On January 6, Watrous, who was wearing a red “Trump” hat, said he went to the Ellipse rally to see Trump speak to his supporters and then went to the Capitol “as soon as” the address ended.

After weeks of assertions that the 2020 election was rigged against him, Trump was accused of inciting his followers to attack the Capitol, becoming the first president in history to be impeached twice. In both impeachment hearings, he was acquitted by the Senate.

Watrous distanced himself from the Capitol violence that day, telling agents that he believed what was going on was “f**** up” and “crazy.”

He went on to say that once inside the Capitol, he heard a man cry, “They just killed a girl,” an apparent allusion to Ashli Babbitt’s shooting.

‘Uncomfortable Vibe’ is a phrase that describes the feeling of being uncomfortable.

“I felt uneasy with the whole vibe because I could see something more going on. This is a condensed version of the information.