Richard Sherman pleads not guilty and is barred from possessing firearms.

During his court arraignment on Friday afternoon, professional football player Richard Sherman pled not guilty to five crimes. According to KING-TV, the judge also prohibited him from carrying firearms.

Sherman walked into the courtroom clutching his wife’s hand. He allegedly crashed his car into a construction barrier and then attempted to break into the home of his wife’s parents in Redmond, Washington. The attempted break-in was captured on video and broadcast online.

According to the Associated Press, he was charged on July 14 with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment of road workers, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and intentional mischief.

The date of his next court appearance is tentatively set for Aug. 13.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.