Richard Sherman is out of jail, and the felony charge against him has been dropped.

Richard Sherman, an NFL player, was freed from jail after he waived his first court appearance. Sherman was ordered released by King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai, despite the fact that she found probable cause for four non-felony criminal offenses.

Sherman was also driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest, according to Masaniai.

Sherman was arrested and investigated for a domestic violence burglary at first, but the charges were dropped.

Sherman’s attorney, Cooper Offenbecher, stated, “Richard Sherman is among the greatest in our community, and we’re delighted to have him here.” “He has a decent heart and a good soul.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.