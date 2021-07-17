Richard Branson’s kitchen cabinets have been slammed, and his décor has been dubbed “awful.”

Following Elon Musk’s visit in the early hours of the morning, Richard Branson uploaded a photo of his kitchen cupboards on social media.

Before Branson’s debut voyage to the edge of space aboard a Virgin Galactic plane at 3 a.m., the billionaire space racers had a little chat.

The 70-year-old shared a snapshot of the two standing in his kitchen as he prepared to fly into space on Unity22, the VSS Unity spaceplane’s 22nd test flight and Virgin Galactic’s first fully-crewed mission.

“Big day ahead,” he wrote in the post, which he uploaded on Sunday. It’s a great way to start the day with a friend. “I’m in a good mood, I’m enthusiastic, and I’m ready.”

Musk, 50, walked about the area barefoot, which had a beige floor, wooden cupboards, and blue and white tiles. The interior design has gotten a lot of attention, with many people expressing they were expecting a totally different interior from the millionaire.

Kelsea Bauman-Murphy shared a photo of a competitor spaceship, writing: To have billions of dollars and THOSE cabinets? What is the point of this? How can you be concerned about space when you can’t even keep your s*** above ground??? Ass finishings with googly eyes.”

Branson primarily resides on Necker Island, his own Caribbean resort, but he has property all around the world. It’s unclear if he was photographed in a rental or his Spaceport America house in New Mexico, however he did refer to it as “my kitchen.”

Whether it’s a short-term rental or a hotel, many individuals agreed with Bauman-Murphy, speculating that Branson would be staying somewhere more extravagant.

“Perhaps the reason he’s a billionaire is because he doesn’t squander his money on useless items like fancy cabinets,” LJ speculated.

“That’s why they’re billionaires and can relate to us,” Alan P Woods quipped, “because they have your stepmother’s cabinets from 1993.”

“His walls and floor are beige…?” Valorie observed. My buddy, spend part of that money on an interior designer.”

“Linoleum. Linoleum is used on the floors. As if it were a primary school,” Someone person chimed in, “It’s not Brendan.”

“I’m quite sure the kitchen of my daycare had the same laminated flooring,” @suchoriginalwow thought.

“The tiny piece of décor I see is awful!” Mello added. Two billionaires in a dingy home don’t make a good combination. This is a condensed version of the information.