Richard Branson and his crew are en route to space aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane.

On Sunday morning, the much-anticipated Virgin Galactic rocket jet carrying billionaire Richard Branson and his crew took off, ushering in a new era in space tourism.

The Unity 22 mission (the VSS Unity spaceplane’s 22nd test flight) will feature a full crew of two pilots and four mission specialists, including Branson, for the first time. Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic’s vice president of government affairs and research operations; Colin Bennett, lead operations engineer; Beth Moses, Virgin Galactic’s principal astronaut instructor; and Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci, the primary pilots, were among the crew.

VMS Eve, the carrier plane for Unity 22, took off from Spaceport America, Virgin Galactic’s homeport near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Due to weather concerns on Sunday, the show was delayed from its intended start time of 9 a.m. ET to roughly 10:40 a.m. ET.

Branson told Reuters before the flight that he was excited, and that “I genuinely don’t think there’s anything there to be afraid of.” Branson tweeted on Sunday morning, “It’s a great day to travel to space.”

The flight is estimated to take 90 minutes in total. The VSS Unity spaceplane is lifted to an altitude of roughly 50,000 feet by VMS Eve, the larger aircraft, and then released in mid-flight, according to Virgin Galactic.

The spaceplane will travel to an altitude of 55 miles above the ground, propelled by rockets to the Earth’s outer reaches of the atmosphere, where the crew will experience zero gravity in space. It is then expected to return to Earth.

Branson has been going head to head with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his space tourism company, Blue Origin, on the voyage, which marks a significant milestone in commercial space travel.

However, in a recent interview with Reuters, Branson stated that he does not believe space exploration is a race. “If there is a race, it is to create amazing spaceships that will allow many more people to visit space. And I believe that is the goal of both of us.”

This website was linked to a press statement from Virgin Galactic on the launch, in which Branson is cited as saying, “I truly think that space belongs to all of us.”

