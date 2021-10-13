Ricarlo Flanagan, an actor and rapper, died 12 days after tweeting about his COVID diagnosis.

Ricarlo Flanagan, an actor, comedian, writer, and rapper best known for his role on Shameless season eight, died at the age of 41.

Flanagan’s representative, KMR Talent’s Stu Golfman, verified the story to Deadline Hollywood first.

“Ricarlo was one of the kindest guys I’ve ever encountered, and it was a pleasure working with him. He will be sorely missed “Deadline spoke with golfer.

Flanagan said on Twitter 12 days ago that he has contracted COVID-19 “This covid isn’t joking around. I don’t want this to happen to anyone “Despite the fact that no official cause of death was given.

Flanagan may or may not have been immunized against the virus.

Flanagan’s first credited part, according to IMDB, was in an unknown documentary in 2010. He went on to have a lot of minor parts on television after that.

Flanagan rose to prominence after starring on the ninth season of the reality show Last Comic Standing in 2015, where he advanced to the semifinal round.

His work may also be seen on Fox’s The Mick and Disney’s Walk The Plank, among other network shows. He also had a four-episode recurring appearance on Showtime’s smash-hit original series Shameless during the show’s eighth season in 2017.

Flanagan has also recently booked a role in an episode of the upcoming Peacock original Bust Down, in which he will co-star with Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd.

He had previously appeared in a variety of HBO shows, including Insecure in 2018 and Room 104 in 2020.

While most of his work had been on television, Flanagan was set to make his feature film debut in Emily the Criminal, an upcoming indie film. Aubrey Plaza and Gina Gershon will star in the film, which is directed by John Patton Ford.

In addition to performing, Flanagan was a comedian who wrote jokes for Last Comic Standing and co-wrote The Park, a short film released in 2014. He also released his own comedy CD in 2013, named Man Law.

