‘Revolutionary Suicide’ was a twisted concept for Jim Jones.

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

November 6, 1978: Killing people had been on Jones’ mind for a long time.

After eight college students quit the religion in 1973, he began his violent fantasies in California. The kids expressed their dissatisfaction with Jones’ double standards in a letter. He slept while ordering everyone else to “re-channel” their sexual energy into the cause. Although he promoted racial equality, the Temple’s leadership was almost entirely white. He claimed to be leading a socialist revolution, but few of his followers were familiar with the concept.

Jones was thrown off by their departure and criticism. He was concerned that the defectors would attempt to publicly disgrace him, and he began to doubt the allegiance of everyone around him, particularly his inner group, known as the “planning commission.” He asked members if they would be willing to commit “revolutionary suicide” to promote socialism and resist capitalism at a gathering one night. He proposed that they both leap over the Golden Gate Bridge at the same time, as such an unusual act would garner a lot of attention for their cause.

Huey Newton, the head of the Black Panther Party, had written a biography titled “Revolutionary Suicide,” a term he devised to describe risking death to combat tyranny. Jones misinterpreted Newton’s phrase to indicate committing suicide as a means of “revolutionary protest.” Members of the planning commission were stunned. “Go ahead and murder yourself if you want, but leave the rest of us out of this!” shouted one church member who had followed Jones from Indiana. Jones, on the other hand, was adamant about keeping it. He was adamant about his concept of “revolutionary suicide.” He advocated that good socialists be willing to die for their convictions. He secretly considered loading the entire planning commission onto Temple buses and driving them off the Golden Gate Bridge, or loading them onto an aircraft and shooting the captain.

But then he was presented with a far better opportunity: Guyana. He could extract a significantly bigger body count in an isolated forest 4,500 miles from California, far off from interfering families and reporters. He made a profit on the jungle.