Returning to the scene, an alleged hit-and-run driver hits a police officer and drags her 50 feet.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department in North Carolina were investigating a hit-and-run in which a car collided with a woman and her home. During the course of the inquiry, the putative suspect returned to the scene and, when confronted by a police officer, struck and dragged him 50 feet with her automobile.

According to a police department Facebook post, the officer, who has not been identified, was examining the area shortly after 8 p.m. Chante Roshell Oates returned to the scene during the investigation. Before being attacked and dragged down the road, the officer began asking Oates some questions.

Sergeant Jeremy Glass of the Fayetteville Police Department told NBC station WRAL, “She was able to get back into the vehicle and drag the officer probably about 50 feet and run over the officer’s leg, inflicting some fairly serious damage to her leg.”

According to WRAL, police were initially dispatched because of a domestic violence incident. Oates was allegedly visiting her grandmother when she got into a confrontation with her in her home, according to officers. Oates was then accused of driving intoxicated and hitting her grandmother and her grandmother’s house. Her granny was only slightly hurt.

Officers attempted to execute a traffic stop when she was observed, according to the Fayetteville Observer, but she allegedly ran. Oates was questioned downtown, according to police. She was subsequently arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious harm, two instances of felony hit and run, and criminal running to avoid arrest, among other things.

A $153,500 bail was placed on her.

