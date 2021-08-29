Results for the 28th of August, 21st of August, 21st of August, 21st of August, 21st of August, 21 Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $322 Million Jackpot?

The winning numbers in the Powerball draw on Saturday were 12, 22, 26, 46, and 59. The Powerball had a value of 26 and the Power Play had a value of X2.

The jackpot was $322 million when it went unclaimed, thus the next Powerball drawing on August 31 will be $332 million (with a cash value of $240 million).

Despite the fact that no one won the grand prize, there were some major winners.

Four players won $1 million each after accurately matching five white balls. Another lucky player from South Dakota matched five white balls, but with a Power Play buy, they increased their winnings to $2 million.

Another 14 won $50,000 apiece by matching four numbers and the Powerball, with another eight winning $100,000 thanks to a Power Play.

The 10 Biggest Powerball Jackpots On January 13, 2016, three players from California, Florida, and Tennessee won $1.586 billion.

$768.4 million was won by one player in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019; $758.7 million was won by one player in Massachusetts on August 23, 2017; $730 million was won by one player in Maryland on January 20, 2021. Two players in Iowa and New York won $687.8 million on October 27, 2018. One player in Florida won $590.5 million on May 18, 2013. Two players from Arizona and Missouri won $587.5 million on November 28, 2012. Three players from North Carolina, Puerto Rico, and Texas won $564.1 million on February 11, 2015. One player in New Hampshire won $559.7 million on January 6, 2018. One player in New Hampshire won $487 million on July 30, 2016. Powerball: How to Play

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one red Powerball number from 1 to 26, for a total cost of $2 each play. Non-jackpot rewards can be multiplied by selecting the Power Play option for an additional $1 in certain scenarios.

Drawings are held twice a week, at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Each lottery drawing is aired live from the lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

Winners in New Jersey were previously obliged to submit evidence of identity, but according to a new rule signed by Governor Phil Murphy, they can now remain nameless.

Where does the money from your ticket go?

Each ticket is priced separately. This is a condensed version of the information.