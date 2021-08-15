Results for the 14th of August, 21st of August, 21st of August, 21st of August, 21st of August, 21 Is There Anyone Who Has Won the $258 Million Jackpot?

On Saturday, August 14, the $258 million Powerball jackpot went unclaimed. For the next drawing, the big prize will be worth an estimated $274 million (with a cash value of $197.7 million).

The winning numbers were 6, 21, 49, 65, and 67, while the Powerball was 18. X2 was the Power Play.

One ticket won $1 million by matching all five numbers except the Powerball.

Twenty tickets, each worth $50,000, matched four numbers with the Powerball. Seven more did so with a Power Play, bringing the total prize pool to $100,000.

There were 343 tickets that matched four numbers without the Powerball for a $100 win, while another 98 tickets had a Power Play for a $200 prize.

According to the Powerball website, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.00, and the odds of winning a $1 million reward are 1 in 11,688,053.52.

It adds that each ticket has a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a reward.

If you win the Powerball jackpot, you have the option of receiving your prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment for a much lower price. The annuity option provides you with 30 annual installments spread out over 29 years, with each payment increasing by 5% until the last payment.

Lottery officials advise jackpot winners to contact them at 1-800-222-0996.

Where does the money from your ticket go?

The cost of a Powerball ticket is $2 per play. One Powerball number from 1 to 26 and five other numbers from 1 to 69 are chosen by the players.

For an additional $1, players can multiply non-jackpot payouts by choosing the Power Play option.

According to the Powerball website, half of ticket purchases are used to fund prizes, with the remaining 35% going to good causes.

Retailer commissions account for another 6% of ticket sales, while operating expenses account for the remaining 9%.

Every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, drawings are held, with each draw being aired live from a studio in Tallahassee, Florida.

The 10 Biggest Powerball Jackpots On January 13, 2016, three players from California, Florida, and Tennessee won $1.586 billion.

On March 27, 2019, one player in Wisconsin won $768.4 million; on August 23, 2017, one player in Massachusetts won $730 million; and on January 20, 2021, one player in Maryland won $687.8 million. This is a condensed version of the information.