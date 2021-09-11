Restaurants, bars, and gyms in West Hollywood will require vaccinations.

Clients visiting establishments in West Hollywood, California, with a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, will be required to show confirmation of full immunization beginning next month.

In light of the Delta variant, whose transmission rate remains persistently high in Los Angeles County, the city of West Hollywood issued an emergency order on Friday that will take effect “as soon as feasible, but no later than October 11.”

The order covers clients over the age of 18 at indoor food and beverage outlets, as well as health and exercise facilities and personal care establishments such as tattoo parlors, nail salons, and hair salons.

Employees at these businesses will also be required to show proof of immunization by November 1.

Because consumers remove their masks and are in close contact to others, these establishments all pose a high risk of transmission, according to the ruling. Those who do not have proof of vaccination can utilize covered business facilities’ outside spaces.

CDC vaccination cards, a photo or copy of a vaccination card, confirmation of immunization from a healthcare professional, or a digital COVID-19 vaccine record are all acceptable forms of proof.

Despite the fact that vaccines are now readily available, many people in the State and County are still not fully vaccinated and remain susceptible to illness, according to the order signed by David Wilson, municipal manager of emergency services.

The COVID transmission rate in Los Angeles County has dropped for three weeks in a row, despite the fact that it is still high by federal standards and there are concerns about poor vaccination rates.

As a result of mask restrictions and progressively growing vaccination rates, LA county public health director Barbara Ferrer announced on Friday that local COVID-19 transmission rates for the week had dropped 35 percent to 104 per 100,000 persons.

However, this is still higher than the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) threshold of 100, which indicates a high transmission rate.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Ferrer also stated that “we are making very little progress” on vaccinations, lamenting the fact that only roughly 56,000 doses were administered in the county in the previous week.

She expressed her optimism about President Joe Biden's immunization mandate for workers.