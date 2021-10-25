Residents who were evacuated due to a wildfire two weeks ago are now subject to ‘Bomb Cyclone’ evacuation orders.

Officials in California have issued evacuation orders for areas that are expected to be impacted by the “bomb cyclone” that is striking the West Coast. Surprisingly, many residents in those locations were recently evacuated due to a completely other natural disaster.

Authorities in Santa Barbara County upped an evacuation warning to an evacuation order on Sunday, making it illegal for residents to stay put as the storm approaches. According to the county’s official announcement, residents “west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the seashore” were instructed to leave by midday.

The Santa Barbara neighborhood had been evacuated earlier this month due to the Alisal wildfire, which had burnt through at least 8,000 acres by the time the alert was given, according to KCBX. The fire has burned just under 17,000 acres and is 97 percent contained as of Sunday.

The combination of a strong storm and a wildfire has made the former’s threat much greater. Heavy rains in a region where recent wildfire burn scars have occurred can result in an excess of dangerous debris flows in the surrounding areas.

Storms created through explosive cyclogenesis are dubbed “bomb cyclones.” When non-tropical low-pressure zones deepen and intensify within a short period of time, usually around 24 hours, this happens. Bomb cyclones are capable of generating significant precipitation and damage despite having wind speeds that are not quite as high as hurricanes.

Northern California, including Sacramento and its environs, is expected to receive the most precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. Winds of up to 50 miles per hour are forecast.

From Sunday night until Monday morning, the storm is expected to pass along the West Coast. According to CNN, it is also expected to dump several feet of wet snow in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

On the West Coast, the bomb cyclone is already disrupting a number of events scheduled for the next few days. Due to the storm’s safety dangers, an Ironman triathlon event in California was canceled just hours before it was scheduled to begin. Meanwhile, two NFL games are taking place in Santa Clara, California, and Seattle, Washington. This is a condensed version of the information.