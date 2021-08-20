Residents of Orlando have been asked to reduce their water consumption so that liquid oxygen can be delivered to COVID patients.

Due to a diminishing supply of liquid oxygen and the state’s spike in coronavirus cases, the city of Orlando, Florida, is urging citizens to restrict their water use “immediately.”

On Friday, the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) issued a notice to customers, saying that if use is not lowered, water quality may be harmed.

OUC’s treated water supplies are being impacted by a regional scarcity of liquid oxygen connected to an increase in COVID-19 inpatient treatments, according to the notice. “In order to reduce demand for liquid oxygen, OUC is requesting that water customers immediately reduce the amount of water they use to irrigate their lawns and landscapes.”

Mayor Buddy Dyer said at a news conference on Friday that many of the COVID-19 patients in the hospital require liquid oxygen for their respiratory care.

Hospitals in Florida have reported being overrun by viral patients in recent weeks. According to official data from 230 Florida hospitals, 17,096 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, setting a new hospitalization record.

“People have inquired as to what they may do to assist in the pandemic. Normally, I advise people to get immunized. I’m urging them not to water their lawn today,” Dyer explained.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.