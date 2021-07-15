Residents of an 82-year-old Florida apartment building have been given one week to evacuate the structure.

After the catastrophic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, the mayor of Miami Beach has ordered residents to vacate an 82-year-old two-story apartment building in Miami Beach within a week.

According to city spokesperson Melissa Berthier, the evacuation order for Devon Apartments was issued on Monday. The apartment structure is around two miles from the Champlain Towers South condo building, which fell over three weeks ago.

Esmart Romero, a tenant of the Devon apartment complex, told WSVN that the city’s decision to declare the structure dangerous was unsurprising.

“Take a look at the state of this apartment,” Romero stated. “What you pay for is what you get.”

By December, the structure will be demolished.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The cause of the 12-story beachside tower’s collapse is still being investigated. Multiple problems with concrete deterioration had been reported during the building’s 40-year recertification, according to papers. When the building collapsed, the homeowner’s organization was in the middle of a $15 million restoration project.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ordered an examination of all buildings over 40 years old after the collapse. Shortly after the audit began, a condominium in adjacent North Miami Beach was forced to be evacuated due to safety concerns.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Levine Cava stated that the number of persons believed to be missing as a result of the collapse has decreased as officials work to identify everyone connected to the structure. According to the mayor, 14 persons are still missing, including 10 victims whose remains have been retrieved but not yet recognized, potentially leaving four more victims to be found.

“Identifying human remains is a scientific, methodical process. As we’ve already stated, this task is growing more challenging as time goes on,” Levine Cava said, adding that the situation is “truly fluid.”

Officials across the county are concerned about the safety of older residential buildings as a result of the collapse.

Since May, when the owners of the Devon Apartments decided to demolish the property by December, Manny J. Vadillo, an attorney for the owners, told WTVJ that they have worked “diligently” with the city.

He stated that they have begun to “vacate the building in an orderly approach,” adding that 14 individuals have been displaced. This is a condensed version of the information.