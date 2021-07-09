Residents of a Miami Beach condo evacuated have 15 minutes to retrieve their belongings.

North Miami Beach Condo Evacuated Residents Get 15 Minutes to Reclaim Some Possessions

Residents of a Miami Beach condominium will have 15 minutes on Friday to grab their belongings after being evacuated from the building last week due to structural concerns.

The 156-unit Crestview Towers was evacuated following an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years old or older in response to the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in nearby Surfside.

Residents of Crestview Towers will be escorted by police officers when they go to pick up necessary items from their residences, according to city officials. The order to evacuate the building was confirmed on Thursday after city officials stated that the structure was not judged safe to occupy.

The city dismissed the condo association’s engineer’s findings that the structure is structurally sound.

The city released records showing more than $500,000 in fines for illegal construction, electrical problems and 18 different fire code violations. Officials said the building must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues.

The structure is around 5 miles away from the Surfside condo that collapsed on June 24.

According to officials, the audit discovered that Crestview Towers, which was completed in 1972, had been rated unsafe in January.

In documents presented to the city by condo officials on Monday, surveys by an engineering firm and an electrical engineer concluded the building’s integrity has not been compromised by structural deficiencies. The problems were outlined in the 40-year certification review the association filed in January, according to city officials.

The board had hired an engineer in January who assessed that the facility was physically and electrically unfit to occupy.

The condo association’s answer was rejected by the city because the documents did not comply with the 40-year certification procedure or address the objections stated in January, according to the city.

It is the only building so far to be evacuated since municipal officials in South Florida and statewide began scrutinizing older high-rises to ensure that substantial structural problems are not being ignored.