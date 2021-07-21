Residents in Texas are being urged to turn off their air conditioners ‘immediately’ as a chemical incident forces evacuations.

Following an incident at a chemical plant, the city of La Porte in Texas issued a shelter-in-place order on Wednesday morning.

“At this time, we are requesting that all areas EAST of Bay Area in La Porte Shelter in Place,” the order stated. “Go inside and turn off the air conditioning systems right away. More details will be available soon.”

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management (OEM) announced an immediate evacuation within a half-mile radius of 13300 Bay Area Blvd. shortly after issuing the shelter-in-place order. The evacuation radius includes the Goodyear Bayport Chemical Plant, Dow Chemical, and Kuraray America Inc., Bayport Plant.

The City of La Porte has provided an update. Due to a chemical incident on Bay Area Blvd, south of Fairmont Pkwy, the city has issued a Shelter in Place order for the sections of La Porte east of Bay Area Blvd. At this moment, all locations east of Bay Area Blvd should seek shelter.

— July 21, 2021, La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem)

“Due to a chemical incident on Bay Area Blvd, south of Fairmont Pkwy, the City has issued a Shelter in Place for all sections of La Porte east of Bay Area Blvd,” the OEM tweeted in an update.

Residents in the impacted neighborhoods were advised to remain in their houses, switch off their air conditioners, and close all windows and doors until the city gave them the “all clear.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.