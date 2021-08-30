Residents in LaPlace beg for assistance with unanticipated rising waters as a result of Hurricane Ida.

Over the weekend, Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on numerous places in south Louisiana, but LaPlace has gotten national notice. It’s normally more of a checkpoint halfway between New Orleans and the state capital of Baton Rouge, as it’s located between the two major cities.

On the 16th anniversary of Katrina’s devastation, it became a chokepoint of rushing floodwaters and punishing winds from Ida, which pounded southeastern Louisiana.

During the disastrous storm, the streets of LaPlace seemed like a raging river, with buildings swaying from the tremendous winds, metal ripped away from rooftops, and traffic lights that looked like they would fly away into Oz.

Residents who did not leave ahead to the storm were left with limited, if any, phone service. Even as rains pounded the neighborhood, their calls for rescue changed into begging for anyone to come save their lives as Hurricane Ida slammed over the city with Category 3 winds of 115 mph.

Residents of LaPlace tried to call anyone for help as Ida’s eyewall wobbled a little to the east and overwhelmed the town.

Here are the people who learned about LaPlace’s predicament and attempted to get support and prayers elsewhere.

“Please, God, bring assistance to LaPlace, Louisiana. They require assistance.”

“Anyone having pals in an attic in #Laplace #Louisiana, please remind them to carry a hammer or something to break through with them in case they need to break out and get to the roof. If the water keeps rising, I don’t want to be trapped within the attic with no way out.”

The Cajun Navy was on its way to assist inhabitants of LaPlace, according to a few tweets. The Cajun Navy is a group of Louisiana residents who sail boats into dangerous situations to aid in the rescue of persons who have become stranded due to natural disasters.

#CajunNavyRelief #LaPlaceLouisiana Please pray for my Cajun neighbors who are trapped in their attics with the water rising on them tonight. I hope they are all recovered safely.