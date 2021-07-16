Residents are not allowed to speak louder than a whisper at night in the city.

On Tuesday, Sheffield Lake, Ohio, passed a noise regulation that lowers the nighttime decibel limit to 40. That limit is only a few decibels higher than a soft whisper and around 20 dB lower than a normal conversation.

The new code establishes rigorous noise limitations, including a reduction in the maximum number of decibels that can be emitted at night from private land. For the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., the new law prohibits making noises over 40 decibels.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the hum of a refrigerator is 40 decibels. According to the health department, a “soft whisper” emits roughly 30 decibels. Meanwhile, a “typical conversation” or an air conditioner creates 60 decibels of noise, making it illegal to be outside after 9 p.m. in Sheffield Lake.

Sheffield Lake’s daytime decibel level of 60 dB between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. remains unchanged. The policy has no effect on the city’s 85 decibel vehicle noise limit.

The new ordinance does more than merely set decibel limitations for the city. A noise disturbance is defined as any sound that “annoys or disturbs a reasonable individual of average sensitivity.”

The Sheffield Lake City Council passed the noise regulation 6-0, with one council member absent from the meeting.

Sheffield Lake Councilman Rocky Radeff told the Elyria, Ohio, Chronicle Telegram that the new legislation was enacted after many neighbors complained to Mayor Dennis Bring about excessive noise in their communities.

“It has to go on for five minutes straight with the decibels,” Radeff said of the new guidelines to the paper. “If it takes more than five minutes, it’s a violation, and we can write a ticket.”

Police officers will most likely issue warnings to anyone who break the new noise rule before issuing fines, according to Radeff.

The Sheffield Lake City Council also adopted legislation that will allow trampolines and other “accessory structures” to be kept only in residents’ backyards during Tuesday’s meeting.

One councilwoman objected to the trampoline proposal, claiming that it was a safety issue and that some parents supervise their children’s use of the apparatus via video cameras. This is a condensed version of the information.