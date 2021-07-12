Residents are being forced to evacuate as the Bootleg Fire doubles in size in Oregon.

The state of Oregon’s wildfire season got off to a fast start this year due to a lack of spring precipitation, with 11 wildfires burning across the state on Monday.

The Bootleg Fire, which has burned over 150,000 acres and is out of control, is by far the largest fire that firefighters are fighting. The fire increased in size over the weekend due to a heat wave and windy conditions, forcing firefighters to retreat to safety zones and forcing civilians to evacuate.

Residents in Klamath County, north of Beatty and near Sprague River, were given a level 3 evacuation alert, which meant they had to leave right away. Other residents in the region were advised to “be ready” and “be set” to leave their houses if the fire’s conditions altered and their lives were threatened.

“To keep people out of the level 3 evacuation areas, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has begun issuing tickets and will make arrests if necessary,” officials stated.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Oregon, alerting citizens to the possibility of wildfires and advising them to avoid specific actions. Residents were cautioned not to discard burning cigarettes on the ground, park their “hot vehicles” on dry plants, or use spark-producing equipment.

Officials also asked locals not to fly drones in the area of the fire because it could cause firefighting resources to be grounded. On Sunday, ten helicopters were attempting to put out the fire, which was just 5% contained.

The Grandview Fire, which is raging north of the Bootleg Fire, is also causing evacuations. On Sunday, the flames quickly expanded through grass and juniper, covering 2,000 acres with zero percent containment.

Residents in Jefferson and Deschute counties were warned not to wait in leaving their houses to gather valuables or try to safeguard their homes from the flames, as they were under a level 3 evacuation order. A level 2 evacuation order was in effect for the rest of Deschute County.

The Jack Fire, which has burned over 10,000 acres, has forced the Apple Creek, Eagle Rock, and Horseshoe Bend campers, as well as the Dry, to evacuate.