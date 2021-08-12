Researchers Rarely Filmed Elusive ‘Shape-Shifting’ Fish

In a rare occurrence, an elusive “shape-shifting” fish was reportedly sighted off the coast of California.

A video of a whalefish was tweeted by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) on August 6.

The research organization tweeted, “A whalefish was observed last week with ROV Doc Ricketts.” “On their R/V Western Flyer voyage 2,013 meters deep offshore of Monterey Bay, [Steven Haddock’s] team came across this whalefish [order Cetomimiformes].”

A brilliant orange fish swims in the dark depths of the ocean in this video.

#FreshFromTheDeep: ROV Doc Ricketts spotted a whalefish last week!

On their R/V Western Flyer voyage 2,013 meters deep offshore of Monterey Bay, @beroe’s team came across this whalefish (order Cetomimiformes). pic.twitter.com/vm7rtbJLwE

August 6, 2021 — MBARI (@MBARI News)

“Are they really blazing orange like that or is it just the lighting?” wondered one Twitter user.

MBARI retorted, “They’re truly that color!”

MBARI noted in a follow-up tweet that the deep-sea fish had only been sighted 18 times by the institute in the last 34 years.

“Whalefish have only been observed alive in the deep a few times, so many mysteries remain about these amazing creatures,” they stated. “We unearth new riddles and solve others with each deep-sea dive.”

Indeed, it is a puzzle. The whalefish was originally discovered in 1895, according to the Smithsonian in 2010. Scientists called their newest animal by its “whale-like look,” as one might expect.

Taptails, bignose fish, and whalefish are three different types of the animal. Because its three forms are so dissimilar, scientists have long assumed that each belongs to a different taxonomic family.

The tapetail, called from its “long, streamer-like tail,” was found in 1956 by biologists. The tapetail, unlike the whalefish, had a “large upturned mouth” and lived near the ocean’s surface. Scientists obtained 120 tapetail samples, however additional investigation revealed that they were all larvae. Scientists were naturally curious as to where they may find the creature’s adult form.

Bignose fish were added to the official list of deep-sea species a decade later, although all 65 specimens obtained were male. This organism, like the whalefish, could be found in the ocean’s depths. The fish’s name comes from its “unusual nose-like protrusion.” This is a condensed version of the information.