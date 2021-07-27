Researchers discover a two-headed sea turtle on a beach and release it into the water.

On Saturday, researchers were surprised to see a two-headed loggerhead sea turtle hatchling on a beach in South Carolina.

According to a Facebook post from the South Carolina State Parks, the turtle was discovered creeping out of its hatching nest in the beach about 45 miles outside of Charleston in Edisto Beach State Park.

The turtle had gained the attention of a survey crew in charge of keeping track of how many eggs hatch, for obvious reasons.

“On occasion (we) also find live hatchlings” while counting the empty nests, the park noted in its post. “On Wednesday, patrollers and volunteers discovered three live loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings….” One hatchling stood out in particular because it had two heads!”

The marine biologists are concerned that the turtle will not survive, but they have opted not to intervene in the natural process and have returned it into the water with the rest.

The loggerhead sea turtle program has been at Edisto Beach State Park since 1982, according to the Charlotte Observer, and the beach averages roughly 80 nests each season, according to the Facebook page.

Two-headed turtles are also not prevalent on South Carolina beaches. On Hilton Head Island in 2019, a similar turtle was discovered and released into the ocean. According to the Observer, state officials say they see up to two genetic alterations in sea turtles each year.

However, as with the most recently discovered turtle, any of the mutant turtles’ prospects of living to adulthood are poor.

According to the Sea Turtle Conservancy, loggerhead turtles are categorized as threatened in the United States under the Federal Endangered Species Act, which indicates they are likely to become endangered in the near future. Loggerhead turtles are classified as vulnerable on a global scale.

The loggerhead turtles are most threatened by human presence on beaches and in the oceans, according to the Conservancy. Every year, thousands of sea turtles hatch on the beaches of the southeast United States. This is a condensed version of the information.