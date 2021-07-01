Rescuers were forced to turn away from a woman pleading for help after a fire caused the surfside to collapse.

Following a fire that broke out in the debris of the 13-story condo building in Surfside, Florida, rescue crews were forced to turn back from rescuing a trapped woman in the Champlain Towers South collapse last week.

The residential tower in Miami-Dade County collapsed early on June 24, prompting emergency teams to rush to the scene. An email received by a rescue supervisor explained how responders were speaking with a lady trapped in the building before a fire caused them to abandon their efforts to save her, according to a Wednesday report from Florida’s Local 10.

Rescue crews were “involved with an active dialogue with the female trapped next to the bed about 10 to 11 hours after the collapse,” according to an email first reported by Local 10. The woman “was aware that her parents were also imprisoned close to her,” according to the report.

The rescue crews had to evacuate after a fire broke out, according to the email. According to the email, rescuers “know she passed” and that the unfortunate occurrence had a negative influence on their emotions. It stated, “They watched the wind knocked out of our troops.”

Situations like the one mentioned in the email, according to Miami-Dade Lt. Obed Frometa of Florida Task Force 1, generate “a feeling of not just defeat, but also loss.” After all, we are human. We aren’t machines. We aren’t robots. We’re aware of it.”

Rescue attempts have been suspended due to safety concerns, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who made the announcement on Thursday morning, a little more than a week after the collapse.

“We’re doing everything that we can to ensure that the safety of our first responders is paramount, and to continue our search and rescue operation as soon as it is safe to do so,” Levine Cava said. The decision was made owing to “structural issues regarding the existing structure,” according to the mayor.

At least 18 individuals have been confirmed dead as a result of the fall of the tower. When the condo building collapsed, 55 of the 136 flats were demolished, and 145 people are still missing.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will visit Surfside to meet with victims’ families.

“The President and the First Lady are on their way here.” This is a condensed version of the information.