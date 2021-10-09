Republicans will not vote to raise the debt ceiling in December, according to Mitch McConnell.

Just hours after the House indicated it will vote on the recently passed Senate bill to avert a default until then, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated Republicans will not vote to raise the debt ceiling in December.

After 11 Republicans voted to end the filibuster and allow Democrats to increase the debt ceiling on Thursday, McConnell announced in a letter to President Joe Biden that he would no longer provide support. He went on to say that since Biden assumed office, members of his party had “filled the leadership vacuum that has afflicted the Senate.”

“The Senate Democratic Leader was given three months’ notice to do one of his most basic governing tasks. Surprisingly, even this proved to be too much to ask. Senator Schumer claimed for 11 weeks that he lacked the time and leadership abilities to oversee a simple process that would take less than two weeks,” McConnell wrote.

Senator Schumer “marched the nation to the brink of calamity,” he said, “whether through weakness or a premeditated effort to bully his own colleagues.” “Embarrassingly, Senators on all sides were screaming for leadership to fill the hole and safeguard our countrymen.” “I took the initiative.” Prior to the vote on Thursday, McConnell made a statement proposing a short-term extension that would allow both parties to achieve a compromise by suspending the filibuster, allowing Democrats to pass the bill along party lines.

“Even while Republicans protected Americans from his disaster,” McConnell continued, Schumer kept “compounding his failings.”

Following the vote, Schumer delivered a speech from the Senate floor in which he slammed Republicans and McConnell for the last-minute compromise. “So partisan, nasty, and toxic,” McConnell said, “that even Democratic Senators were visibly embarrassed by him and for him.” According to the minority leader, the childish behavior will only further alienate Republican members who helped allow the “short-term patch.” Because of Schumer’s “hysteria” and concerns over the spending plan, McConnell concluded that he will not participate in any additional efforts to “mitigate the repercussions of Democratic mismanagement.” ” Your Capitol Hill lieutenants now have the time and resources they said they lacked to handle the debt ceiling through independent reconciliation. This is a condensed version of the information.