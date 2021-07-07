Republicans will be appointed to the January 6 Commission by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

After debate over whether he would participate in the Democrat-led probe at all, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will designate Republicans to the commission on Jan. 6.

McCarthy had indicated that he would boycott the investigation to avoid appearing biased, but he is now anticipated to add Republicans to the panel and join the committee rather than play defense.

McCarthy will appoint five of his Republican colleagues to the committee, and he'll have to pick wisely now that Rep. Liz Cheney, a critic of the minority leader and former President Donald Trump, will be sitting on the Democratic side of the investigation after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the Wyoming Republican as one of her

The most willing members of the House Republican Party to serve on the congressional panel have been the party’s firebrands, but McCarthy is under pressure to choose more moderate members to give their side of the dais more credibility.

