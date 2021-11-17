Republicans who supported the bill are facing backlash, and McConnell is ‘proud’ of his vote on infrastructure.

Senator Mitch McConnell is sticking firm in his decision to support for the infrastructure plan, despite strong opposition from inside his own party.

The chamber’s minority leader justified his choice to support the $1.2 trillion plan, which includes $550 billion in new money for roads, broadband, and utilities, in a press conference on Tuesday.

“The infrastructure bill did not include any tax increases. It did not go over the 2017 tax law again. From a Kentucky perspective, it was incredibly beneficial to our state. McConnell stated, “I’m proud of my vote.”

“Members were clearly free to choose how they wanted to vote,” he stated. And 19 Republicans in the Senate agreed that it was the right thing to do for the country.” The infrastructure measure passed the House of Representatives on November 5 with a vote of 228 to 206, after clearing the upper chamber in August. Following a handful of Democratic defections, thirteen Republicans helped get the bill through.

On Monday, President Joe Biden, backed by members of both parties, signed the bill into law at the White House.

“Despite the cynics, the bill I’m going to sign into law proves that Democrats and Republicans can join together and deliver results,” Biden remarked at the ceremony. “We’ve got this. We have the ability to provide genuine benefits for real individuals.” The bill’s supporters, meanwhile, have been inundated with scathing mail from voters and other Republicans, according to The New York Times.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado chastised her colleagues on Twitter, writing: “RINOS just passed this stupid $1.2 trillion dollar ‘infrastructure’ measure. Pelosi lacked the votes in her own party to enact this nonsense. It’s time to call out these phony Republicans by name and hold them accountable.” Representative Madison Cawthorn went so far as to suggest that any Republican who voted for the bill face a primary fight in the upcoming election.

Former President Donald Trump, who blasted McConnell explicitly in a statement released last week, is one of the most outspoken detractors.

“How come Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a bad Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan and persuaded others in his party to do the same, yet he couldn’t get a terrific Infrastructure Plan to want to be put forth by me and the Republicans?” This is a condensed version of the information.