Republicans who support Trump label Kinzinger and Cheney as Democratic spies. Over a sixth commission

The House Freedom Caucus is requesting the House Republican Conference to adopt a new rule barring Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois from the GOP caucus due to their involvement with the House Select Committee on the Capitol Riot.

Representative Andy Biggs, a pro-Trump Republican who leads the House Freedom Caucus, wrote to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on September 2 asking for a modification to GOP Conference rules that would effectively kick out Cheney and Kinzinger. Biggs accused his two GOP colleagues of being “spies for the Democrats” because of their cooperation with the select committee in the letter on behalf of his pro-Trump caucus.

According to a draft first reported by Forbes and CNN, Biggs writes, “This proposal is not because of a policy or political difference, but because some members have chosen to join with the Democrats to investigate and perhaps remove Republican Members from the House.”

“Republican Conference meetings provide an opportunity for elected House Republicans to come together and plot the most effective way to counter Speaker [of the House Nancy]Pelosi and the Democrats’ radical policies,” said Arizona Republican Biggs.

He went on to say that Democrats are spreading a “false narrative” about the pro-Trump riot on January 6th at the Capitol. Many of the future Republican Conference sessions, he says, will focus on protecting GOP members in the aftermath of the inquiry. “Despite our inability to trust them, Congresswoman Cheney and Congressman Kinzinger are two spies for the Democrats that we now welcome to the meetings,” Biggs wrote.

Biggs proposed establishing a new rule prohibiting Republican Conference members from obtaining committee assignments without first receiving agreement from GOP House leadership. Those who accept a committee assignment from a Democratic leader, such as Kinzinger and Cheney, would “immediately cease” to be members of the House Republican Conference under the new rule. Pelosi appointed Kinzinger and Cheney, both opponents of former President Donald Trump, to the committee on January 6.

McCarthy, a California Republican, has already stated that the GOP Conference will "consider" Cheney and Kinzinger's futures in the GOP caucus. The two GOP legislators were likewise chastised by the top House Republican.