Republicans Who Opposed Medals for January 6 Police Officers (Full List)

The House has passed legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the police officers who protected the United States Capitol during the rioting on January 6.

By a vote of 406-21, lawmakers authorized the grant for the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. Republicans accounted for all of the “no” votes.

Among the 21 Republican senators are strong supporters of former President Donald Trump, some of whom have tried to downplay the events of January 6, and others who have been tied to the QAnon conspiracy theory in the past.

Following the vote, a number of Republican “no” voters expressed displeasure with the bill’s phrasing, which referred to the rioters as “a horde of insurrectionists.”

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky believes this will have an impact on the hundreds of people indicted in connection with the January 6 incident.

“I believe that if we term it an insurgency, it could have an impact on their case that I don’t think would be good,” Massie told The Hill.

“They could have done it without attempting to make it politicized, without putting anything in there if they just wanted to give the police recognition.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia stated she voted against the bill because it used the term “temple” to describe the Capitol.

Greene told Politico, “I wouldn’t call it an insurgency.”

“It’s all politics,” said Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry. It’s all a waste of time.”

The full list of Republicans that voted nay can be found here.

Arizona’s Andy Biggs

Colorado’s Lauren Boebert

Michael Cloud is from Texas.

Georgia’s Andrew Clyde

Warren Davidson is a town in Ohio.

Florida’s Matt Gaetz

Texas Representative Louie Gohmert

Virginia, Bob Good

Arizona’s Paul Gosar

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene

Maryland’s Andy Harris

Georgia’s Jody Hice

Kentucky’s Thomas Massie

Illinois’ Mary Miller

Alabama’s Barry Moore

South Carolina’s Ralph Norman

Pennsylvanian Scott Perry

Tennessee’s John Rose

Montana’s Matt Rosendale

Texas’s Chip Roy

Florida’s Greg Steube

Several legislators expressed their displeasure with the representatives who voted against the measure.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois who has been a vocal opponent of Trump, tweeted, “How you can vote no on this is beyond me.”

“Then again, so is denying an insurgency. Thank you to the brave Capitol Police (as well as the DC metro PD). To the twenty-first, they will continue to defend your freedom to vote no.”

Rep. Gerald Connolly, a Democrat, gave a CNN interview on Tuesday night. This is a condensed version of the information.