Republicans who oppose vaccine mandates are labeled “hypocrites” by a Texas congressman.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Republicans who favor the state’s draconian abortion law but oppose vaccine mandates have been called “hypocrites” by Texas State Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Her remarks come after Abbott signed an executive order on Monday prohibiting any body, including private enterprises, from requiring workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 immunizations are “highly recommended” for individuals who are eligible, but they must always remain voluntary for Texans, according to Abbott’s order.

Meanwhile, Texas continues to have the most restrictive abortion law in the country. Since early September, Texas has prohibited abortions once heart activity is identified, which occurs approximately six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women are even aware they are pregnant.

Unlike previous restrictions that have been struck down by judges, the Texas legislation allows private citizens to enforce it by suing doctors or anyone else who helps someone get an abortion after the six-week mark. If they sue, they will be able to recover at least $10,000 in damages.

Crockett slammed “right-wing fanatics” who say that mask and vaccine laws invade on their rights while supporting an abortion rule that has no exceptions for rape or incest in an interview with The Washington Newsday.

She stated, “We’ve got hypocrites.” “This concept that there’s this group that complains about not having enough control over their bodies… they don’t even want to wear masks,” she says.

“They argue that if the government requires them to wear masks or get a vaccine, it infringes on their rights.” I’m not sure what country they’re from because I couldn’t go to school until I received my shots in the one I grew up in. When I was a little kid, we had to get vaccines in order to go to school. That’s how it’s always been.

“We’re talking about life and death.” Isn’t it true that we’re talking about putting on a mask as a minimally invasive approach to save a life? But we’re going to tell women, women and girls, that they have to carry a fetus no matter what.” She also pointed out that fetal viability could not be verified until after six weeks.

"Let's be clear: they call this a heartbeat rule, but what they're talking about isn't a heartbeat at all. Not at six o'clock.