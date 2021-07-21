Republicans in the Senate have blocked an infrastructure plan, but talks are expected to continue.

After Republicans indicated they wanted more time to analyze the $1.2 trillion package, the Senate voted rejected an attempt to go forward on the proposal.

A bipartisan group of senators has been working for weeks to reach a consensus on what should be included in President Joe Biden’s top priority. Their talks revolved around a budget of $600 billion, which would be spent primarily on roads, bridges, and broadband. Some progressive House Democrats, on the other hand, have pushed for a larger spending plan.

The vote on Wednesday was not contingent on a final package.

The procedural maneuver received a 49-51 vote in the Senate. It need 60 votes to move forward.

The bipartisan group is anticipated to work quietly over the weekend and try again the following week.

When the Senate took its test vote on Wednesday, Biden was on his way to Ohio for a town hall meeting.

Biden was “enormously thankful” for the senators that fought to reach a bipartisan agreement, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

She explained, “We recognize this is a legislative process that is ongoing.” “It’s standard procedure and business as usual.”

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.