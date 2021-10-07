Republicans have a better chance of taking control of the House and Senate than Democrats.

Republicans are presently favored by bookmakers to win control of Congress next year.

According to betting aggregator US-Bookies, the Republican Party is the favorite to win majority control of the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, with chances of 5/6 (54 percent).

The GOP’s chances of winning the House are currently at 2/5, or 71.4 percent.

The Democratic Party’s chances of retaining Senate power are 21/10, or around 32%. According to the site, the party’s chances of preserving their majority in the House are marginally better, at 2/1, or 33%.

“While the odds favor Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterms, their chances [to]gain the House are greater than the Senate,” a spokeswoman for US-Bookies said in a news release. “However, with the Republican majority in the House looming, the Biden administration will certainly face some obstacles in the second part of his term, which could have an impact on the forecast for 2024.” The two chambers are now controlled by Democrats, but by razor-thin margins. Liberals outnumber conservatives in the House 220 to 212. Democrats and independents who caucus with them in the Senate make up half of the chamber, with Vice President Kamala Harris on hand to break any ties.

Midterm elections are traditionally seen as a referendum on the party in power, hence the odds are in the Republican Party’s favor.

Furthermore, the Democrats’ 2022 map has shrunk as a result of the redistricting process. According to Axios, Democrats have reduced their target list of Republican House seats from 39 to 21.

However, polling has revealed that the race is tight. When voters are asked which party they would support in next year’s elections, FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot shows Democrats and Republicans separated by less than 3 percentage points.

Democrats have “no intention” of losing control of the House, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On Wednesday, US-Bookies revealed updated 2024 odds. According to the site, Harris’ chances of winning the next presidential election have risen in the last month, going from 5/1 (approximately 16 percent) to 7/2 (22 percent).

Her chances are greater than those of Vice President Joe Biden and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who have odds of 4/1 and 13/2, respectively.

“Even though Harris has the highest chance of winning the next presidential election, Biden remains the clear favorite.” This is a condensed version of the information.