Republicans facing former President Trump’s criticism get a ‘Badge of Honor,’ according to an ex-Trump official.

Former official in President Donald Trump’s administration Chris Krebs commended Republicans who are now facing blowback from the ex-commander-in-chief, calling it a “badge of pride” for them.

From November 2018 to November 2020, Krebs was the director of Trump’s Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Trump sacked him after he issued a statement declaring the 2020 presidential election to be the “safest in American history.” Late Saturday, Krebs praised Republicans facing primary contests (or thr) on Twitter.