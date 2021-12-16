Republicans continue to blame Nancy Pelosi for the events of January 6.

Lara Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, and Sean Hannity of Fox News sought to blame Nancy Pelosi for the violence that occurred on January 6—the latest instance of Republicans making false accusations about the House Speaker in the aftermath of the attack.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Wednesday, Lara Trump, a TV producer married to Donald Trump’s son, Eric, defended her father-in-law, querying why there wasn’t “enough protection” on January 6 to protect the Capitol from the mob.

Lara Trump also dismissed suggestions that the former president incited his supporters to attack the Capitol after spending weeks spreading false claims regarding the 2020 Election results.

Lara Trump remarked, “They all know Donald Trump didn’t plan this whole mess.” “He didn’t advise people to break into the Capitol; instead, he said, ‘Let’s make our voices heard calmly and patriotically.'” He did, however, try to warn them. Why didn’t they have enough protection there after so many individuals tried to warn Nancy Pelosi?” Her appearance on Hannity’s show came as the House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6 revealed that the host, along with other Fox News personalities, texted Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows during the attack in an attempt to persuade the then-president to call for an end to the violence.

The messages from Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Brian Kilmeade, according to Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice head of the House select committee, reveal that the White House and Fox News hosts were well aware of the danger of the incident even as it was occurring.

After being embroiled in the investigation, Hannity described it as a “weak attempt to malign” him and Donald Trump.

On Wednesday night, Hannity reverted to a Republican technique of implying that Pelosi, not the previous president, should be probed in connection with the violence.

“Knowing what happened in the summer of 2020 [with Black Lives Matter protests], your father-in-law said days before January 6 that the National Guard should be ready. Mark Meadows echoed this sentiment, saying, “Lara Trump, Hannity said.

