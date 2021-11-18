Republicans Can’t Win Without Trump, Says Republican Chair Ronna McDaniel: ‘We Would Lose.’

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, believes her party will be unable to win elections without former President Donald Trump.

McDaniel, the niece of Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney, remains a staunch Trump supporter. According to a new book by ABC News writer Jonathan Karl, Betrayal: The Dying Act of the Trump Show, Trump threatened McDaniel, claiming he’d establish his own political party in the final hours of his presidency. Although Trump and the RNC chair have rejected the claim, ABC News correspondent Rick Klein questioned McDaniel about the encounter during a Wednesday event.

“I just want to be clear: did President Trump say he was leaving the party in a chat with you?” Klein enquired of McDaniel.

“Listen, President Trump has certainly not left the party,” she responded.

“And I’ve never discussed my conversations with the president, and I have no intention of doing so now,” McDaniel added. “But I will say one thing that was expressed in that remark, and that is that we would lose if he left the party. Republicans would lose if he quit the party.” According to Karl’s book, the former president told McDaniel during a phone chat on his final flight as president on Air Force One on January 20 that he was “done” with the GOP. He is supposed to have said, “I’m creating my own party.”

“You can’t do that,” McDaniel is said to have told Trump. “If you do, we’ll be doomed to lose forever.” “Exactly. You’ll be a loser for the rest of your life if you don’ “According to reports, Trump responded. “I don’t give a damn.” He reportedly said, “This is what Republicans deserve for not standing up for me.” According to Karl, McDaniel and RNC leadership later notified Trump that if he left the party, he would be denied access to the GOP mailing list and Republicans would stop financing his legal fees for his 2020 election challenge lawsuits.

Following the publication of the book’s report, both McDaniel and Trump made statements denying that it was false. “This is incorrect,” McDaniel told ABC News. “I have never threatened President Trump with anything.” “He and I get along swimmingly. We have worked relentlessly to elect Republicans at all levels of government, and we will continue to do so.” Trump shifted his gaze. This is a condensed version of the information.